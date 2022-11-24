According to reports from the British media, from The Times to the more local Manchester Evening News, American big tech – especially Apple – would be interested insigning of Manchester Unitedone of the most popular clubs in the world.

The Glazer family, who have owned the England team for 17 years, have indicated they are interested in future investments in the club. The Glazers would also be open to a possible sale.

The Daily Star claims that Apple is already in talks with the Raine group, which United has chosen for exclusive financial advice aimed at sale of the company.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, would be ready to offer $5.8 billion to get your hands on the club.

If the Apple entered theOld Traffordthe historic stadium of United, the Red Devils would become one of the richest teams in the world. Apple is a worthy company more than two trillion dollars.

Also Meta e Amazon – this is claimed by The Times – they would be in the running for the purchase of the team that Alex Fergusonhas, in the past, continuously led to victory. And that for some years now, however, he has been experiencing a worrying decline in terms of victories. It remains difficult to think, however, that Meta is willing to invest billions of dollars in United, given the difficulty facing its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and its recent workforce cuts.

Not even the return of Cristiano Ronaldothe champion launched by the club in 2003, solved the problems of the Red Devils.

Just the Portuguese champion, who has just left United amidst the controversy, has highlighted the technological deficiencies of the club.

During an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said: “At United it is as if time has stopped. In terms of technology and structures, nothing has changed. Not even the gym or jacuzzi, not even the cooks. I found the same things as when I was 22/23 years old”.

Yet Manchester United, from the point of view of investors, remains an attractive morsel. This because his fanbase is among the largest in the world. According to a study conducted by Kantar, the Red Devils can count on 1.1 billion supporters. In the last ten years alone, 400 million fans would have been added.

The impact of the brand globally is enormous, considering that many supporters are also found in the Middle East, Africa and the United States. The growth of the fan base is dizzying even in a country like Chinawhere United supporters have grown from 108 million to 253 million always within ten years.

And China is an important market that Apple has only recently managed to attack convincingly thanks to the sales of its iPhone 13.