Apple Watch 8 in super discount on Amazon, at an all-time low

In parallel with the new Trony flyer, which we have had the opportunity to talk about on these pages, a very interesting offer also arrives today from Amazon on the Apple Watch Series 8 in the variant with a 41mm case, which reaches an all-time low on the American platform.

Details below:

  • Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – Regular. Fitness tracker, O₂ Levels app, water resistant: 419 Euros (509 Euros)
  • Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) Smartwatch with aluminum case (PRODUCT) RED with Sport Band (PRODUCT) RED – Regular. Fitness tracker, O₂ Levels app, water resistant: 419 Euros (509 Euros)

The selected version is the 41mm onerecommended for people with wrists from 130 to 200mm.

Delivery, without additional costs, is guaranteed for Monday 12 June 2023 for those who place their order within 4 hours of the time we are writing. Amazon also gives the possibility to choose payment in five monthly installments at zero interest and zero interest from 83.80 Euros per month, without extra costs.

There is no information on the expiry date of the promotion, but as always in cases like these, our advice is to place your order promptly as the available units could sell out quickly.

