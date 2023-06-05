Home » Apple Watch Adds “Stacked Widgets”!The new watchOS 10 welcomes 5 major changes
(Picture / Recap of Apple’s press conference)

Apple Watch has evolved again! Apple released the new watchOS 10 system at today’s WWDC developer conference, introduced the iPhone’s “smart stacking” function, and enhanced a number of health detection, with the following 5 highlights.

1. Apple brings gadgets to Apple Watch. Now users can turn the crown to view multiple sets of information cards, just like the iPhone’s “smart stack”. You can view weather, calendar, sports records and other data without clicking on the App.

2. Two sets of watch faces will be added to Apple Watch, namely the Palette whose color changes with time, and the animated watch face of Snoopy and Peanuts.

3. Added bicycle exercise for motion detection. In addition to pairing with related accessories through Bluetooth, it also provides data functions such as heart rate, altitude, and route map.

4. In the future, Apple Watch will provide emotional records, allowing you to write down your current emotional feelings and evaluate your mental health.

5. Apple will measure the outdoor activity time with the Apple Watch through the sensor, or track the distance and time of the children’s eyes when using the iPhone or iPad, and a notification will pop up.

