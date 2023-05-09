Apple Watch celebrates LGBTQ+ community with Pride Edition Sport Band

Apple pays tribute to the social movement to protect and advance the rights of the global LGBTQ+ community with a new Pride Edition Sport Band with a matching face and iOS background image. Through these efforts, Apple supports and raises the profile of LGBTQ+ advocacy groups. These organizations work to bring about positive change, including the Equality Federation Institute, an advocacy accelerator that is building a state-by-state network of LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations in the United States; Discrimination, harassment and bullying based on gender expression. Other advocacy groups supported by Apple include Encircle, Equality North Carolina, Equality Texas, Gender Spectrum, Human Rights Campaign, ILGA World, National Center for Transgender Equality, PFLAG, SMYAL, and The Trevor Project.

Inspired by the strength and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community, the new sporty band design features the colors of the original rainbow flag, plus five other colors—black and brown symbolize the Black and Latino communities, as well as those who have died from HIV or AIDS or co-exist with it, while light blue, pink and white represent transgender and non-binary people.

This year’s design incorporates joyful rainbow geometric shapes on a white base, which are compression molded into the finished strap. During the forming process, the base material flows around the individual shapes, creating a variety of subtly different arrangements of shapes. No two watch straps are exactly alike, reflecting the individual uniqueness of each individual in the LGBTQ+ community.

The new Pride Celebration face and iOS background images pay tribute to the combined strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ community. Colorful shapes seem to flow from the strap into the watch screen, and respond when the user lifts and moves their wrist or taps the screen. The matching background image is another vibrant interpretation of this year’s Pride design, and will dynamically move when the user unlocks the iPhone.

