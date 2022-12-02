December 1st of each year is designated as World AIDS Day. On this day, Apple highlighted its long-term relationship with PRODUCT(RED), which began in 2006 with an investment of more than $2.5 billion and the development of seven downloadable, new PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch face.

Since 2006, Apple’s investments have helped more than 11 million people and verified more than 197 million HIV tests. They have also prevented more than 5 million mothers living with HIV from passing the virus on to their children.

Some of the funds received from Apple PRODUCT(RED) will go to the global fight against AIDS and COVID-19. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone SE, and Apple Watch Series 8 are all PRODUCT(RED) units, while eligible MagSafe silicone cases with iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus phones and more .

According to Apple, these watch faces complement the PRODUCT (RED) Sport Loop, Sport Band, and Woven Solo Loop.

To better fight AIDS, hundreds of Apple Stores are marking World AIDS Day with new windows and product displays. Apple also highlighted ways to educate customers about AIDS in the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Music and Apple TV apps.