91mobiles Apple Watch Pro rendering

As the day approaches Apple’s fall 2022 launch event on September 8, it is no surprise that more news has come out.The latest is a computer rendering from 91mobiles, which claims to be what the rumored tougher Apple Watch Pro looks like, and which is even rarer to receive courtesy of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.blessingshare the post on Twitter and say “it does.”

As far as the watch seen in the picture is concerned, the main design is still in line with the current Apple Watch Series 7, and there is no such thing as changing the straight edge element. However, on the other side of the crown, I saw an additional button. Both sources said in unison that it can be customized, which is used to quickly launch the app or operate the watch without touching the screen. on the other side,Twitter andWeiboThere are pictures of Apple Watch Pro accessories, the openings are consistent with the renderings, and the openings for buttons have been reserved on both sides.

Apple Watch Pro is said to be priced at nearly $1,000, on par with high-end sports watches such as Garmin, and is aimed at users with extreme sports tracking needs. No one has to wonder if Apple will come up with such an expensive smartwatch. Their combined model with Hermes is more expensive than this, so the $1,000 level seems to be fine.

Click here to follow more Apple related news!