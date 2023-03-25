PR / Business Insider

The Apple Watch SE* from 2022 is the cheapest smartwatch in Apple’s lineup. It has many functions that also make the Series 8* a top seller, but you have to live with some compromises. For some, for example, the lack of an always-on display may be an exclusion criterion.

There was a time when the Series 3 was the most affordable smartwatch in Apple’s lineup. Since the model is no longer manufactured, the second generation of the Apple Watch SE has now moved to the top position. The 2022 Apple Watch SE, which starts at €299.00, raises the bar for entry-level smartwatches. It uses the same processor as the top-of-the-line Series 8* and Ultra* models and offers just enough smart features to satisfy most people on a daily basis.

Apple Watch SE (2022)

As a budget option, the SE lacks some fancy features, such as the always-on display and some of the health sensors found on the Series 8. But if you’re looking for a smartwatch with essential features to make your everyday life easier, the SE will surely meet, if not exceed, your expectations.

Positive is:

Same processor as Series 8 and Ultra

Excellent value for money for an entry-level smartwatch

Impressive battery life

What is missing:

No advanced health sensors

Smaller display than the Series 8

Apple also relies on premium design for its cheapest wearable: The aluminum housing, the curved glass and the Digital Crown of the SE look almost exactly like the Series 8 and also feel just as high-quality.

However, there are some differences: Just like its predecessor, the second generation of the SE is available with a case size of 40 or 44 millimeters. For comparison: the Series 8 is available in 41 or 45 millimeters. Aside from the Series 8’s larger display, another difference is that the SE’s case is made of plastic rather than ceramic.

The display of the Apple Watch SE

The SE has a thicker display bezel than the Series 8. A thinner bezel means the display sits closer to the edges of the chassis, making the screen appear taller and slimmer. However, the difference is small and didn’t bother me at all when switching back and forth between the SE and the Series 8.

What’s most impressive about the second-gen SE model is the fact that it runs on the same S8 processor as the Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. That means the SE runs just as smoothly and quickly as Apple’s most expensive Apple Watch to date. It also means the second-gen SE will last as many years as Apple’s pricier watches and will always be up to date thanks to watchOS and security updates.

The SE comes standard with your choice of braided or silicon rubber strap, but most Apple straps are compatible with all models. So if you’re looking for a more sophisticated look, you might as well upgrade to a leather or stainless steel strap, making the SE an even more attractive accessory.

Kein Always-on-Display

While the Apple Watch has had an always-on display since the Series 5, the SE ditches that feature in exchange for a lower price. That’s not surprising since an always-on display is a premium feature on Apple devices. To wake up the display of the Apple Watch SE, you have to turn your wrist slightly or lift it or tap the screen. If you’re upgrading to the SE from the Series 4 or older model, or the first-gen SE, it’s no big deal. The SE’s display is even more responsive than those models.

But: Anyone who has previously used an Apple Watch with an always-on display could be frustrated by it. Always-on displays offer many advantages, especially when using an Apple Watch for fitness tracking. For example, if you are in the middle of a workout and want to quickly take a look at your heart rate, elapsed time or another value, this is always possible with an always-on display. Therefore, it’s time for Apple to introduce the feature by default.

As a consolation, the display of the SE does not consume as much battery as that of the Series 8. There are also numerous users who are not bothered by the fact that the display is not always switched on – so it is a question of personal taste.

Less, but sufficient sensors

The Apple Watch SE 2022 omits some health features found in the premium models, but it’s still a useful gadget. While the SE uses Apple’s second-generation optical heart sensor (the Series 8 uses third-generation), it’s just as reliable at tracking workouts. The smartwatch also has the same sleep monitoring features. Apart from that, the second-generation Apple Watch SE has Apple’s core sensors for monitoring one’s health, including notifications of high and low heart rates and abnormal heart rhythms. This is reportedly to help some users learn more about their health.

However, the second-gen SE lacks Apple’s newer health sensors. These include blood oxygen measurement and electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors, which have been available since the Series 6. The SE also lacks the Series 8’s new wrist temperature sensors, which allow for better ovulation and sleep monitoring. Whether these health features are worth the extra money is of course up to you to decide. It is also suitable for swimming and waterproof up to 50 meters – just like the Series 8 it is made for training in the water. However, it is not dustproof. This is not ideal if you spend a lot of time outdoors.

Good features for your security

The second-generation Apple Watch SE doesn’t recognize as many health factors as the Series 8, but it cares about your safety just as much. Like the Series 8 and the Ultra, the second generation SE also features the new fall detection. Crash Detection can tell if you’ve been in a car accident and will automatically contact 911 if you don’t respond to the alarm within 10 seconds. This feature has already been praised for helping people in an accident.

Respectable battery life

Although Apple claims the second-gen SE has the same 18-hour battery life as the Series 8, the cheaper model lasts longer with normal use on a single charge. This is probably due to the display being off in idle mode and the reduced sensors. The 2022 Apple Watch SE also features Apple’s new power saving mode, which increases battery life from 18 to 36 hours.

Of course, this sounds tempting at first, but a closer look shows that this is not a function that you want to use regularly. Many functions of the Apple Watch are sacrificed in the energy saving mode – for example, notifications are delayed, incoming calls are not displayed and widget updates such as weather or heart rate are updated less frequently. As far as charging is concerned, you should know that the second generation SE does not support fast charging for the Apple Watch. The feature was first introduced with the Series 7.

Apple Watch SE (2022) Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra Preis from 299.00 euros from 499.00 euros from 999.00 euros processor S8 S8 S8 Always-on-Display No And And case sizes 40 and 44 millimeters 41 and 45 millimeters 49 Millimeter health functions Notification of high and low heart rate and irregularities Notification of high and low heart rate, irregularities and atrial fibrillation (ECG) Notification of high and low heart rate, irregularities and atrial fibrillation (ECG) fitness features Second generation optical heart sensor Third generation temperature sensor, blood oxygen sensor, ECG and optical heart sensor Third generation temperature sensor, blood oxygen sensor, ECG and optical heart sensor security features International emergency calls, emergency SOS, fall detection and crash detection International emergency calls, emergency SOS, fall detection and crash detection International emergency calls, emergency SOS, fall detection and crash detection What: Apple

Apple Watch SE second generation: is it worth buying?

The pros of the second generation Apple Watch SE far outweigh the cons, and it comes highly recommended for anyone looking to spend less than $300.00 on an Apple Watch. However, if you can afford the Series 8, you should consider whether the always-on display and additional health features are worth the money.

Buy the current Apple Watch models

