Apple Watch SE or 4, 6, 7 & 8 with ECG: which smartwatch model is the best?

199 euros for an Apple Watch? Sounds like a great bargain, but it turns out to be a non-starter – because the software on the Watch 3, which is so cheap, hasn’t received any updates for a long time. Even the super offer is too expensive for that, especially since there are better models for a manageable surcharge.

Since the Watch 4 there has been an ECG function in the watch. This is a 1-channel ECG. This is not good for detecting a heart attack, for example, but serves as an early warning function for atrial fibrillation. In some cases, even medical specialists recommend the Apple Watch, as you can record a 1-lead ECG in just 30 seconds at any time. If the heart does not feel good, if the frequency is too high or if it stumbles, the owner of the watch can take a short measurement. You can then export the result directly as a PDF for your doctor, who in turn has further clues as to what could be going on.

Which Apple Watch has the ECG function?



Of course, Apple left out the ECG function in its most affordable SE and SE2 watch versions. Electrocardiogram is supported by the following models:

All watches record via the ECG app on the watch, which is pre-installed by default. To record, start the app and place your finger on the crown for 30 seconds. There is an initial assessment immediately afterwards on the display of the watch, the detailed ECG including export function to a PDF is available in the Health app on the iPhone.

How much does the Apple Watch cost?



When looking at the price comparison, it is noticeable that even the “oldest” compatible model, the Series 4, can still be bought new. There are hardly any offers left from the Series 5. With the Watch 6 there is a larger selection, the newer models 7 and 8 are available in dozens of variants.

It is interesting to look at the different features of the watch. They are available in two different sizes, with housings made of aluminum or steel, with and without a mobile phone module, with a number of different bracelets and in various colors. And this is exactly where the key lies in the search for a bargain: If you are not sure about your choice of material and colour, you have a good chance of snagging a good deal. Alternatively, it helps to bring time if you have already decided on the model selection.

The cheapest watch with an ECG in the price comparison is currently a Watch 4 with a 44 mm case and LTE – in a stainless steel case for just under 280 euros. That’s exciting, because the same version with an aluminum housing currently costs 20 euros more – although the stainless steel housing cost a hefty surcharge when it was launched. The reason for this: The dealers are clearing their warehouses. Maybe the Watch 4 will get the update to Watch OS 10 this year, maybe not – but by then it will almost certainly be over. Then the goods become unsellable, so to speak, by then the dealers want to have sold their remaining devices.

A new generation is the Watch 5, currently without LTE in the large 44 mm version for 332 euros in the black and white Nike version. If the size is not fixed, you can get the small Watch 6 (one generation further!) in red for just 7 euros more, and a small version of the Watch 7 in blue for 359 euros. For comparison: the same model in green costs almost exactly 50 euros more today at 410 euros; A few weeks ago, the green version was available for 330 euros as a bargain among the Watch Series 7.

The following price comparison shows the currently cheapest and most popular Apple Watches with and without ECG. A regular visit is worthwhile, because the prices sometimes vary hourly:

Should you still buy the Apple Watch SE, 4, 5, 6 or 7?



Inevitably, the question arises as to whether you should still spend around 300 euros for hardware that is now almost 5 years old. After all, a correspondingly old Android smartphone would no longer be worth anything. In fact, Apple is exemplary, at least as far as software updates are concerned: even the Watch 4 has received every update to date.

But even if you buy the Watch 4 new today, it remains hardware from 2018. This summer there will be another big version jump with Watch OS 10; According to rumours, even a very big one: The operation of the watch including the home screen should get a redesign. The Watch 4 may still notice this jump, but the updates will not be offered forever, then the hardware will reach its limits – especially since the Watch 4 also has “only” 16 GB of RAM, from the 5 series there is double with 32 GB so much memory.

So let’s take a look at the offers to see if the savings are big enough to offset the risk of missing software updates and therefore also lack of app compatibility. The following price comparison shows the cheapest offers for the Apple Watch 4 in the various versions:

We will omit the comparison with the Apple Watch 5 at this point, since there are hardly any offers of this version left – and all prices are higher than for the newer Watch 6 with comparable equipment. The Watch 5 lives on technically in the form of the Watch SE, which does not have an EKG. Let’s continue with the Watch 6, which at currently 360 euros (without LTE) is at least 80 euros more expensive than a fully equipped Watch 4 – but potentially receives updates for two years longer because it is two years newer.

Depending on the version, the surcharge to the Watch 7 is only very marginal: Today we find the cheapest Watch 7 for just 20 euros over the cheapest Watch 6 in the price comparison. The concrete difference depends heavily on the desired equipment. If the surcharge is small and the budget is not already excessive, we would always go for the newer model – and in case of doubt be a little more flexible when choosing the colour, material or size.

The current Watch 8 is currently available from just under 400 euros; So in the cheapest version about 40 euros more than the cheapest Watch 7.

The Apple Watch Ultra enjoys a certain special position because it has no predecessor. It is the most expensive of all Apple Watches and is only available in a single version with a dive function. Nevertheless, the difference between the most expensive and cheapest version is just under 50 euros, depending on the color of the bracelet. Our tip: Buy cheap here, you will probably buy more bracelets for the Apple Watch anyway.

Watch SE und Watch SE2



If you can do without the ECG, you can get the “beginner’s model” cheaper with the Watch SE. The first generation Watch SE is based on Apple’s S5 chip, which was introduced with the discontinued Apple Watch 5. Compared to the Watch 4, there are probably a year longer updates – but the surcharge for the second generation Watch SE (also called Watch SE2, Watch SE 2022 or Watch SE 22) is just 40 euros. You should definitely invest the surcharge, because the newer SE has the latest hardware from the Watch 8 and Watch Ultra with the S8 chip – there will be updates here for a long time to come.

Otherwise, in comparison to the “larger” models, you have to do without the always-on display and other sensors, such as for blood oxygen saturation, in addition to the ECG. But you save at least 30 percent: The Watch SE 22 currently costs a good 270 euros, the cheapest Watch 8 comes to just under 400 euros. If you don’t need the sensors, you can get the current top watch from Apple at a good price with the SE2.

Do you want a specific version?



If you want the Apple Watch to match the color of the iPhone, the size is important, or you can’t do without LTE, you can save a lot of money with a little patience. We recommend setting a price alert in the price comparison for all interesting variants. If the desired price is reached, you will receive an e-mail.

Instructions: Set a price alert .

Apple Watch mit Tarif



Where is the cheapest Apple Watch with tariff? We checked dozens of offers – and one clear answer: nowhere. It’s not cheaper than buying the Apple Watch and taking out a cheap tariff if it’s the cellular version of the watch with an integrated mobile phone module. With most offers you even pay significantly; some are almost cheeky – for example, when an Apple Watch without LTE is paired with a 1 GB contract that can then be used for nothing. But should you pay more for this over the course of the contract than the watch costs individually in stores? No thank you.

In combination with a new smartphone, however, you can make a bargain. If you want to get an iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB storage) and an Apple Watch S8 45 mm as cheaply as possible, you can currently find a bundle deal at O2. Here you pay a one-time fee of around 6 euros for the devices. There is also a tariff with a term of 36 months for a monthly fee of 60 euros. It offers 50 GB (max. 300 MBit/s) in the 5G network, 5 GB more every year and flat rates for SMS and telephony as well as EU roaming.

Extrapolated, you pay off the devices and get an excellent O2 tariff for around 18 euros per month. If you also want a voucher, you can register here after signing the contract and will receive a 70-euro Best Choice voucher.

Conclusion



Apple Watch offers should always be checked carefully – if you do the math, they often turn out to be nonsense. The cheapest way to the watch is to buy the watch directly and, if necessary, take out a cheap tariff or upgrade the existing tariff with a dual SIM option.