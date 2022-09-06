Home Technology Apple Watch Series 3 Countdown Starts
Technology

Apple Watch Series 3 Countdown Starts

by admin
Apple Watch Series 3 Countdown Starts

Apple is finally going to stop the sale of Apple Watch Series 3. There are already several Apple official website stores around the world, which do not allow users to order Apple Watch S3 online. product.

On the eve of the press conference, Apple specially chose to change the Apple Watch Series 3 to the out-of-stock status in some countries in advance. So far, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia and other countries have changed to stop the sale. Among them, the Macau official website directly removed the purchase link directly, but Apple Watch Series 3 stock can still be bought in Taiwan and some Apple official websites, and when it is sold out, it will also appear out of stock and stop selling.

Apple Watch Series 3 Countdown Starts

As early as the beginning of this year, “Mr. Crazy” suggested not to buy Apple Watch Series 3 products. After all, this product is very old and has stayed on the official website for five years. It cannot be supported even with the upcoming watchOS 9 system, and it will be released in the new version. After the release of the first generation of Apple Watch, Apple will put this product into a permanent discontinuation, and it will be better to buy the new Apple Watch SE 2 such as the entry-level recommendation.

Not only did Apple Watch Sereies 3 sell out ahead of schedule, but as early as the end of August, Mr. Crazy also found that Apple’s official website had also completely stopped selling the two older models of Apple Watch Edition and Apple Watch Hermès Series 7, and some countries only had stocks left to place orders.

See also  More iPhones than Android smartphones in circulation: first in the United States

Apple’s autumn conference will be held at 1:00 a.m. Taiwan time on September 8. The new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro and Apple Watch SE 2 will be launched. It is expected that Apple Watch Pro will replace Apple Watch Series 3. , allowing the Apple Watch product line to maintain five styles.

Further reading:

You may also like

More iPhones than Android smartphones in circulation: first...

Apple Watch reproduces the classic “Pokémon Battle Surface”,...

Greener Ethereum, but decentralization at risk: how the...

4 years behind bars!HTC Japan pushes new phones,...

More iPhones than Android smartphones in circulation: first...

Microsoft Updates VS Code Python Extension, Improves IntelliSense...

NBA 2K23 is a massive 152GB on the...

Robust, repairable, upgradeable: the new appliances are future-proof

2 Options for Installing MetaTrader on Linux

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy