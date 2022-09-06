Apple is finally going to stop the sale of Apple Watch Series 3. There are already several Apple official website stores around the world, which do not allow users to order Apple Watch S3 online. product.

On the eve of the press conference, Apple specially chose to change the Apple Watch Series 3 to the out-of-stock status in some countries in advance. So far, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia and other countries have changed to stop the sale. Among them, the Macau official website directly removed the purchase link directly, but Apple Watch Series 3 stock can still be bought in Taiwan and some Apple official websites, and when it is sold out, it will also appear out of stock and stop selling.

As early as the beginning of this year, “Mr. Crazy” suggested not to buy Apple Watch Series 3 products. After all, this product is very old and has stayed on the official website for five years. It cannot be supported even with the upcoming watchOS 9 system, and it will be released in the new version. After the release of the first generation of Apple Watch, Apple will put this product into a permanent discontinuation, and it will be better to buy the new Apple Watch SE 2 such as the entry-level recommendation.

Not only did Apple Watch Sereies 3 sell out ahead of schedule, but as early as the end of August, Mr. Crazy also found that Apple’s official website had also completely stopped selling the two older models of Apple Watch Edition and Apple Watch Hermès Series 7, and some countries only had stocks left to place orders.

Apple’s autumn conference will be held at 1:00 a.m. Taiwan time on September 8. The new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro and Apple Watch SE 2 will be launched. It is expected that Apple Watch Pro will replace Apple Watch Series 3. , allowing the Apple Watch product line to maintain five styles.

