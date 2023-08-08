Apple Watch Series 8 on sale: It’s worth buying here

PR/Business Insider

Experience has shown that Apple always introduces a new generation of the Apple Watch in autumn with the new iPhones. So it won’t be long until the Watch Series 9 is released.

The current model, the Apple Watch Series 8, is already falling in price. For example on Ebay: The smartwatch is available there at the currently best price of 384.90 euros.*

It offers features like Siri integration, EKG creation and comprehensive water protection – and thanks to long software updates it’s still worth it.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

In autumn, Apple fans can look forward to the release of the new smartwatches: if Apple is following familiar patterns, the Apple Watch Series 9 will be there this year. So far there have only been rumors about the release date and the features, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. If you are looking for an Apple Watch, take a look at the current Series Watch 8 – you can get it cheaply on Ebay.

Apple Watch Series 8 on Ebay: The offer is so good

Deal-Check: 384.90 is not the best price for the watch – in the past it was available a few euros cheaper. Overall, however, the smartwatch is quite stable in price. Ebay currently has the best offer, elsewhere around 400.00 euros are due.

Even if the Apple Watch Series 9 is already in the starting blocks, it is worth reaching for the predecessor now. Experience has shown that the new model will cost at least 499.00 euros and is therefore significantly more expensive. With ECG, Siri, fall detection and water protection, the Watch Series 8* has all the features that make a top smartwatch.

In various practical tests, the watch convinced with precise measurements of vital parameters and training units as well as useful communication functions. Stiftung Warentest, for example, awarded the final result of 1.6 (“good”).

The Apple Watch Series 8 on offer can do that

The model on offer is the version with GPS, 41mm case and black sport strap. The Apple Watch Series 8 measures, among other things, the blood oxygen content and body temperature, records sleep and creates an ECG. Thanks to GPS, she tracks the distance covered while running, walking and the like. There is 32 gigabytes of memory on board for apps and files, such as music. The watch is even waterproof to a depth of 50 meters – so it can easily survive a swim or bath. You can even use the speaker and microphone to make phone calls when it is connected to your iPhone.

The only thing you have to do without with this model is mobile phone reception. If you don’t want to surf the Internet or make calls without a smartphone connection, you can also do without the function.

read too

Apple Watch Series 9: The most important leaks and rumors about the next smartwatch generation

Cheaper alternative: Apple Watch SE on Ebay

Ebay currently also has a good offer for the Apple Watch SE (2021)*. This version of the Apple Watch is a bit slimmer than the Watch Series 8 – but it also costs only a fraction.

Even if the model is already two years old, thanks to Apple’s long software updates it is still future-proof and offers all the important functions that a smartwatch should have. Comprehensive activity and sleep tracking give you information about your workouts and health, you can pay directly from your wrist with ApplePay, and you can also make calls and read messages via the watch via Bluetooth and WLAN connection. Only functions such as ECG generation, blood oxygen measurement and fall detection are not on board.

More on health and fitness

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

