Apple Watch Series 8 / Ultra microphone peak problem will be fixed soon with system update

Apple Watch Series 8 / Ultra microphone peak problem will be fixed soon with system update

Earlier we shared complaints from users of Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, saying that the watch microphone continued to have problems, causing Siri and calling functions to not work properly, some programs would display error warnings, or even stop working completely.

related to system bugs

The website MacRumors said yesterday that it has obtained an internal notice from Apple, saying that it has learned that some Apple Watch users are affected by a system bug, which prevents Siri from listening to user commands, recording voice memos and making voice calls, while the Noise program will display measurements. Pause message.

Wait for watchOS update to fix

In the announcement, Apple stated that restarting the Apple Watch can temporarily solve the problem, and said that the problem is not hardware related, as long as the user updates the watchOS system version later, it can be completely solved, which means that the fix will be rolled out soon.

Source: macrumors

