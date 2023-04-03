Home Technology Apple Watch Series 9 will be launched later with little hardware change watchOS 10 has a big breakthrough-ePrice.HK
In the latest Power On column, “Bloomberg” author Mark Gurman said that the new Apple Watch released later this year will only have a slight change in hardware configuration, but the new version of watchOS 10 will have a major breakthrough, which is a fairly extensive one. Upgrading, the user interface will change significantly.

Little hardware improvement

Although the Apple Watch has been upgraded to a certain extent every year, there have been relatively few changes in recent years. Usually, some new features are added every year, or the screen size or frame changes. Mark Gurman said that the hardware of Apple Watch Series 9 has not changed much from Series 8, but the preloaded watchOS 10 will have significant changes. It is a pity that he did not further elaborate on the details of the changes in the column.

watchOS 10 has a clear shift

Apple announced last week that it will hold the WWDC annual developer conference from June 5th to 9th, US time. On the first morning, as the Keynote of the unveiling event, Apple is expected to announce new versions of various operating systems, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and the aforementioned watchOS 10, and xrOS, which will be used for AR/VR headsets, are also expected to be unveiled at WWDC.

Source: macrumors

