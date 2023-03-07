Apple plans to release a so-called “Apple Watch Series X” and a third-generation Apple Watch SE model with a larger screen in 2024, according to research shared last week by David Hsieh, an analyst at technology research firm Omdia. Hsieh said in his research note that the Series X will come in 1.89-inch and 2.04-inch screen sizes, which will be 5% to 10% larger than the Apple Watch Series 8, depending on the case size.

These measurements are for a rectangular display panel, but due to the Apple Watch’s rounded bezels, the actual viewable area will be smaller.

“Apple Watch Series X” will be a branding similar to the iPhone X, but the name has not yet been confirmed. Hsieh likely used the “Series X” name as a placeholder, since that model is expected to be the tenth-generation Apple Watch. The original Apple Watch was introduced in September 2014 and released in April 2015.

As for the third-generation Apple Watch SE, Hsieh expects the device to have the same screen size as the Apple Watch Series 8. If the new Apple Watch SE uses the same thinner bezels as the Series 8, that would mean it would come in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, compared to the current Apple Watch SE’s 40mm and 44mm. He also expects this year’s Apple Watch Series 9 to retain the same screen size as the Series 8.

Consistent with the views of analysts Ross Young and Jeff Pu, Hsieh believes that the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra will feature a larger 2.13-inch screen, if measured in a rectangular shape. The current Apple Watch Ultra’s screen measures 1.99 inches rectangularly.