Apple Watch Trade-In Program: Get the Best Value for Your Old Watch

Apple Introduces Second Generation Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Improved Features

Apple has released the second generation of its popular Apple Watch Ultra 2 this year, showcasing an identical design to its predecessor. However, the new smartwatch is equipped with an upgraded version of the S9 chip, resulting in enhanced performance. One notable feature of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is its screen brightness, which surpasses that of the previous generation, making it the brightest watch in history. The LTE version of this watch, encased in a 49mm titanium case, comes with a price tag of 27,900 yuan.

During the September autumn conference, Apple unveiled four models from the new generation iPhone 15 series. Additionally, the tech giant also introduced the ninth-generation Apple Watch Series 9, which features improved performance thanks to the S9 chip. Furthermore, Apple presented a high-end flagship professional outdoor sports-oriented model, appealing to individuals with active lifestyles. Both the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the newly introduced Apple Watch smartwatches are currently available for purchase in Taiwan.

To coincide with the launch of the latest series of Apple Watch models in 2023, Apple’s official website now offers a discount pricing list for the trade-in of older models. The website has discreetly added the previous generation Apple Watch Series 8, the first generation Apple Watch Ultra, and last year’s second generation affordable version, the Apple Watch SE, to the list. With these additions, a total of eight older models are now eligible for Apple’s official trade-in discount program.

According to Apple’s latest trade-in plan for Apple Watch, the highest trade-in value is offered for last year’s Apple Watch Ultra. In excellent condition, this watch can be traded in for a discount of up to 10,300 yuan. Following closely behind is the second-highest discount price for last year’s Apple Watch Series 8, allowing for a discount of up to 8,900 yuan.

Apple’s official website provides a price list for the newest edition of the Apple Watch on the left-hand side, showcasing the discounts available for older models. On the right-hand side is the official price list as of September 12 this year.

Notably, in the updated trade-in program, the exchange prices for three older watches have been slightly adjusted, ranging from 100 to 200 yuan. Of significance is the increased depreciative value of the first-generation Apple Watch SE, released in 2020. While the price adjustment amounts only to an additional 100 yuan, this is a rare occurrence. Furthermore, the discount prices for two older watches have slightly decreased. This includes the Apple Watch Series 6 (released in 2020), which saw a reduction of 200 yuan, and the Apple Watch Series 4 (released in 2018), which experienced a discount decrease of 100 yuan.

For Apple enthusiasts who still utilize Apple Watches from four or five years ago, it may be worth considering the timing of a possible upgrade and replacement with a newer model this year.

It should be noted that when trading in an old Apple Watch for a new one at Apple’s direct stores or on their official website, the actual valuation and discount price depend on the condition of the device being traded in.

In other news, a heartwarming story emerged as another Taiwanese individual expressed gratitude to Apple CEO Tim Cook for the Apple Watch, noting that it had saved their mother’s life.

