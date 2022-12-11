Listen to the audio version of the article

The Apple Watch Ultra is the most advanced model of the Apple watch, the first to bring several innovations already visible from its appearance: it is bigger, it is made with more resistant materials designed for more extreme sports (this connotation is already visible from the packaging and advertising, with ice and snow-capped peaks) and has a battery capable of lasting three days, at least it proved capable of this during the test.

The test 40 meters underwater

More than on the peaks, we decided to try the Apple Watch in the depths. Yes, because this is a distinctive feature of the Ultra compared to the previous ones and also compared to the Watch 8, which is this year’s other model: the ability to resist water even in immersions up to 40 meters.

You will notice already entering a swimming pool that as soon as you dive the depth indicator sensor with water temperature sensor is activated. The view is that of Apple’s dedicated app.

The leap in quality came a few days ago, when the Oceanic+ app became available, which transforms the watch into a diving computer. We immediately went to try it out in the deepest pool in Italy together with the Jolly Rogers Diving group from Milan. In Montegrotto Terme, in the province of Padua: it is called Y-40 and is 40 meters deep. Thermal water brought to 34 degrees. You descend on different levels and depths, up to 15 meters where a sort of final well begins which leads vertically up to the 40 meters of the bottom.

Once Oceanic+ is installed on the iPhone, you need to choose the rate plan. For snorkeling the free one is fine, for diving the paid one is fine. This allows for decompression monitoring, tissue loading, position planning and unlimited dive log.