Apple is rolling out watchOS 9 updates today (9/13)! Apple Watch users now have more watch faces to choose from, as well as a richer set of complications that provide more information and personalization. Updates to the “Physical Training” app, including advanced measurement indicators, display methods, and training experiences inspired by top athletes, help users improve their personal fitness training to a higher level. watchOS 9 brings sleep stages to the Sleep app, giving users a better understanding of their health. The new Medication app makes it easy for users to manage, understand and track medications in a convenient and rigorous way.

New, more varied surfaces

watchOS 9 introduces four new watch faces: the “Lunar Calendar” that shows the relationship between the Gregorian and Lunar calendars, a calendar used in Chinese, Islamic, Hebrew and other cultures; co-created with artist Joi Fulton, the unique dynamic “Game Time” on Apple Watch ”; the classic and customizable “Metropolis”, whose style changes with the rotation of the digital crown; the completely recreated original surface “Astronomy” with the latest star map and real-time cloud information.

The watchOS 9 update also introduces enhanced and modern complications for some of the most classic watch faces, including Practical, Minimal, and Active Record Pointer; The background color can be edited to add personalization elements. The new “Portrait” surface shows the depth of field effect for more photos, including cats, dogs and landscapes, while the “California” and “Type Typography” surfaces also have new Chinese text options. For the first time, even without a Nike model, Apple Watch owners of watchOS 9 will be able to use all Nike surfaces, including the upcoming new colorway for the “bounce” surface.

Users can now set Apple Watch faces to automatically appear when they enable certain Focus Modes on their iPhone, such as using the Photo face when Personal Focus Mode is on, to help users stay focused.

Note: watchOS 9 is now available as a free software upgrade, available on Apple Watch Series 4 and later, paired with iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later with iOS 16.

