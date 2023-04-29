Now it seems that with the upcoming WWDC 2023, it is expected that the watchOS 10 update that will receive a major interface change. It seems to be expected that in this 10th major version update, there is a chance to see the pairing restrictions of Apple Watch corresponding to multiple devices lifted. Continue reading Apple Watch will open multi-device pairing? It is said that iPhones, iPads and even Macs can “match” the content of the report.





Apple Watch will open multi-device pairing? It is said that iPhone, iPad and even Mac can be “matched”

Although it seems that other smart watch systems are almost the same. But when you use this kind of products, have you ever wondered why multiple smart watches can be paired with a single mobile phone, but a single watch cannot be paired with multiple mobile phones or even tablets or laptops – this author Checked it out a little bit. That’s true for Google Wear OS (for now), and it’s actually true for Apple Watch’s Wear OS.

But now it seems that with the upcoming WWDC 2023, it is expected that the watchOS 10 update that will receive a major interface change. It seems to be expected that in this 10th major version update, there is a chance to see the pairing restrictions of Apple Watch corresponding to multiple devices lifted.

▲Image source: Apple

According to sources quoted by foreign media. In the past, the limitation that Apple Watch can only be paired with a single device for synchronization may have to be relaxed in the next few versions of watchOS updates. The point is that it’s not just a watch that can sync data with multiple iPhones that log in to the same Apple ID. Even the iPad and Mac seem to be able to join the so-called multi-device synchronization support.

Hope this actually comes this year, and not next. I just heard about it — 941 (@analyst941) April 27, 2023

At this stage, there are actually many linkage functions between Apple Watch and other Apple devices. For example, with a smart watch, you can quickly unlock the function within the Bluetooth range set by macOS; when using Apple Fitness+, it seems that you can also watch related exercise data through the iPad.

Speaking of it, when Apple Watch is connected through Wi-Fi (same area network) or LTE, it has already been able to connect to the (booted, connected) iPhone through a network connection to receive calls and some messages. (You can even message back).

The only reason why I think Apple doesn’t directly implement this function is probably the privacy concerns that health-related information will have to be transmitted to other Apple devices. But now it seems that maybe Apple has planned to solve the possible problems of synchronizing Apple Watch data in all ecosystems.

In addition, I personally feel that such general support may have the opportunity to correspond to the rumored xrOS / realityOS system and the new Apple Reality Pro product – maybe the Apple Watch sensor can be used for somatosensory control? Perhaps it will also unlock more interesting functions linked to Apple Watch for products including iPad and Mac series.

▲Image source: Apple

Further reading:



Microsoft officially announced that the Windows 10 feature update is here (22H2)

