Apple Watch X: anniversary model with a new design in planning

Technology

We are expecting the Apple Watch Series 9 for the coming month. However, this should once again not come with any significant innovations. It should be different with the Apple Watch X.

Since its debut in 2014, Apple has introduced a new Apple Watch every year, even if it’s been a while since the last major update (apart from the Apple Watch Ultra). That was the Apple Watch Series 4, which came with a rounder case and larger touchscreens for the first time.

Last year, for example, with the Series 8 there was only one temperature sensor, the previous generation only had a larger display and fast charging. The launch of the next Apple Watch is also scheduled for September, but you shouldn’t expect too much from this either.

Next year, on the other hand, is the tenth birthday of the Apple smartwatch. Therefore, the company is said to be planning an “Apple Watch X”, which, like the iPhone X, is supposed to redefine the device series at the time.

Apple Watch X: The first rumors

Since the new Watch isn’t due out until the second half of 2024, we don’t know much about it just yet. We can already gather two things from a first report.

First of all, the case should be thinner. As a result, the watch is logically easier to hold and is not as noticeable when doing sports or sleeping. According to the report, the mechanism for attaching bracelets will also be revised as part of this.

Previously, you just pushed the straps into the case until the lock held it in place. This system has been the same since the very first Apple Watch, which has the advantage that you can continue to wear the bracelets for several years despite changing models. For the Apple Watch X, they are now allegedly playing with the possibility of attaching straps magnetically. This should give more space in the housing for the battery and other components.

Apple Watch X: when is it coming?

According to the report, the Apple Watch X should appear next year or the year after. For this year, we’ll have to settle for the Series 9 and possibly a second generation Ultra, which should be presented in the first half of September.

