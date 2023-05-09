Apple Welcomes Pride Month, Launches New Apple Watch Pride Sport Band, Adds Corresponding Faces and iOS Background Images- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Fun Facts, Trends

On the occasion of this year’s upcoming Pride Month, Apple announced the launch of the Apple Watch Pride version of the sports strap, and added corresponding surface and iOS device background images to support the LGBTQ+ community.

The new sports strap design is also inspired by the strength and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community. It adopts the colors of the original rainbow flag and adds five other colors, which respectively symbolize the black and Latino communities, as well as those who have died of HIV, AIDS or others. Black, brown for co-existents, while light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and non-binary people.

This year’s design incorporates joyful rainbow geometric shapes on a white base, adding compression molding to the finished watch strap. During the forming process, the base material flows around the individual shapes, creating a variety of subtly different arrangements of shapes.

Apple also emphasized that the Apple Watch Pride version of the sports strap launched this time will be presented in a unique form to echo the individual uniqueness of everyone in the LGBTQ+ community.

And the new Pride Celebration watch face and iOS background image pays tribute to the combined strength of the LGBTQ+ community and its mutual support features. Colorful shapes seem to flow from the strap into the watch screen, and respond when the user lifts and moves their wrist or taps the screen, while the contrasting background image is another vibrant interpretation of this year’s Pride design, which will be used in Or dynamically move when unlocking the iPhone.