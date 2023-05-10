Apple welcomes Pride month with Pride edition straps, watch faces and tabletops

[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

In anticipation of this year’s upcoming Pride Month, Apple announced the launch of the Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Band, and added corresponding surface and iOS device background images to support the LGBTQ + community.

Also inspired by the strength and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community, the new sporty strap design features the colors of the original rainbow flag, plus five other colors representing the black and Latino communities, as well as those who have died from HIV, AIDS or Black, brown, and light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and non-binary people.

This year’s design incorporates joyful rainbow geometric shapes on a white base, adding compression molding to the finished watch strap. During the forming process, the base material flows around the individual shapes, creating a variety of subtly different arrangements of shapes.

Apple also emphasized that the Apple Watch Pride version of the sports strap launched this time will be presented in a unique form to echo the individual uniqueness of everyone in the LGBTQ + community.

And the new Pride Celebration watch face and iOS background image pays homage to the LGBTQ+ community’s combined strength and mutual support features. Colorful shapes seem to flow from the strap into the watch screen and respond when the user lifts and moves their wrist or taps the screen, while the contrasting background image is another vibrant interpretation of this year’s Pride design that will be used in or dynamically move when unlocking the iPhone.