Apple will combat iPhone theft with a new feature

Apple introduces a new “Stolen Device Protection” feature in iOS to combat iPhone theft

Apple has introduced a new feature in the latest beta of iOS 17.3 that aims to prevent unauthorized access to your data in case your iPhone is stolen. The “Stolen Device Protection” feature is designed to stop thieves from changing your Apple ID password, a common tactic used to gain access to stolen smartphones.

The feature adds an additional layer of security to prevent unauthorized access to your data. By activating the feature, your iPhone will make it difficult to change your Apple ID password when in an unknown location. This will require users to verify their identity twice using Face ID or Touch ID, ensuring that it is the rightful owner making the request.

This new feature is part of the iOS 17.3 beta for developers and is expected to be released to the general public soon. It is seen as a response to the increasing theft strategy employed by thieves, who often study their victims to learn their unlock PIN and then steal their iPhone to gain access to their account.

The protection feature aims to combat this by making it harder for unauthorized users to change your password and disable the “Find My” feature from iCloud. The feature will also incorporate an hour delay and additional biometric verification to prevent unauthorized access to critical security options.

The feature is designed to require prior user action to activate, but will provide additional security once operational. It will add an additional layer of security to crucial functions such as password changes and recovery keys, providing a more robust defense against unauthorized access to your device and data.

The Stolen Device Protection feature will be available as a free update for all iPhones once the iOS 17.3 update is released. It is expected to further enhance the security of Apple devices and protect users from the increasingly common threat of iPhone theft.

