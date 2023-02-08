Home Technology Apple wins new patent to integrate Touch ID into iPhone, Apple Watch using beamforming technology
Technology

Apple wins new patent to integrate Touch ID into iPhone, Apple Watch using beamforming technology

by admin
Apple wins new patent to integrate Touch ID into iPhone, Apple Watch using beamforming technology

Apple has recently obtained a new patent again, which involves how to implement Touch ID on future iPhones and Apple Watches. The patent covers digital acoustic imaging systems that can be used on the outer surface of portable electronic devices with any contour (eg, curved, flat, etc.).

This patent uses beamforming (Beamforming) technology. The advantage of beamforming is that the surface of the electronic device can be flat or curved; there are many demonstrations in the patent document that are configured to use adaptive beamforming technology. To improve the uniformity of the contrast of the overall imaging surface, and can also automatically reduce the carrier noise to improve the overall signal-to-noise ratio (SNR).

In many examples in the patent documents, this acoustic imaging system is located behind the display of the electronic device, and the fingerprint can be imaged through the display when the user touches the display.

As mentioned in other examples, this acoustic imaging system can be positioned on the casing of the mobile device, so that when the user operates the electronic device (such as holding the surface of the phone frame), the user’s fingerprint can also penetrate the casing to be imaged. In addition, acoustic imaging systems can also be localized in areas of physical input (e.g. keys, crowns, keypads).

(Image source: USPTO)

Follow TechNews via Google News here

Google News

See also  What is corecore, the TikTok trend that you only understand if you're twenty years old

You may also like

Electronic voting is more democratic (but still not...

Get the Garmin Fenix ​​6 Pro at US$300,...

International version of OnePlus 11, true wireless headset...

Atomic Heart is almost 80 GB for Xbox...

A New Way to Use WhatsApp Feed –...

Sony explains all the questions before the release...

Fable appears to be playable – Sina Hong...

Space fans are very satisfied, several new rockets...

Electronic voting is more democratic (but still not...

Google experiment changes the Webkit engine in Chrome...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy