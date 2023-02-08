Apple has recently obtained a new patent again, which involves how to implement Touch ID on future iPhones and Apple Watches. The patent covers digital acoustic imaging systems that can be used on the outer surface of portable electronic devices with any contour (eg, curved, flat, etc.).

This patent uses beamforming (Beamforming) technology. The advantage of beamforming is that the surface of the electronic device can be flat or curved; there are many demonstrations in the patent document that are configured to use adaptive beamforming technology. To improve the uniformity of the contrast of the overall imaging surface, and can also automatically reduce the carrier noise to improve the overall signal-to-noise ratio (SNR).

In many examples in the patent documents, this acoustic imaging system is located behind the display of the electronic device, and the fingerprint can be imaged through the display when the user touches the display.

As mentioned in other examples, this acoustic imaging system can be positioned on the casing of the mobile device, so that when the user operates the electronic device (such as holding the surface of the phone frame), the user’s fingerprint can also penetrate the casing to be imaged. In addition, acoustic imaging systems can also be localized in areas of physical input (e.g. keys, crowns, keypads).

(Image source: USPTO)