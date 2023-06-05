Apple WWDC 2023 Prediction and Crystal Ball Rates – Tech Sloth

AR, VR, who cares, we’re just having fun guessing what Apple is about to present at the opening keynote of WWDC 2023, its annual developer conference. New iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, TVOS, WatchOS versions of course, even if you’re slowly asking yourself what other functions are to come? Apple will find something. But what about new hardware? iPhone? iPad? macs? Monitors, headphones, Apple Watches and Co? And what about the Virtual Headset rumours? I just decide what is presented and what is not.

The broadcast is again on the Apple site, in some Apple apps on Apple devices, but also directly on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6DNCdgfCOY

similar posts