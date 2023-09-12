AppleCare on the device Current maintenance: Which services are restricted and to what extent?

If you regularly use AppleCare on the device, this information is important for you: Apple has announced maintenance work on AppleCare on the device, which may lead to limitations in its functionality. We will inform you about the details here.

Maintenance work is necessary to keep the services up to date and error-free and may lead to restrictions during the work. By announcing maintenance, you can expect to have no or limited access to the Service for a short period of time. Of the maintenance work is a service of Apple affected.

From September 12th, 2023, 4:56 a.m., maintenance work will take place on the Apple service “AppleCare on the device”. They were announced by the technology company Apple on September 12, 2023, 5:00 p.m. A total of 1 service is affected by the maintenance.

According to Apple, users should expect the following:

“Due to system maintenance, it was temporarily not possible to purchase AppleCare. Some users were affected.”

What can I do with AppleCare on the device?

Apple’s AppleCare on Device service provides you with extended technical support and additional warranty coverage for your Apple devices. With AppleCare on your device, you can contact Apple experts directly for support if you have any technical issues or questions. The service includes telephone support, diagnostic assistance and repair services. On-device AppleCare also gives you extended warranty coverage that goes beyond the standard warranty and provides additional protection for your Apple device. You can purchase AppleCare on-device to ensure you receive comprehensive support and repair services if problems arise with your Apple device.

