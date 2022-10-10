Foreign media “MacRumors” reported that from November 1 this year, Apple will mark the iPhone 5c as “obsolete” and terminate all related repairs and services. In fact, Apple has included the iPhone 5c in the “old-fashioned products” list in 2020, which means that although the official will provide some repair services, it depends on the availability of parts.

The foreign media “MacRumors” obtained Apple’s latest memo to authorized repairers, which shows that from November 1 this year, the iPhone 5c will be listed as obsolete, which means that the official will no longer provide all repair parts and repair parts for this model. Serve.

The iPhone 5c is a model released by Apple in September 2013 at the same time as the iPhone 5s. It uses a plastic back cover, an A6 chip, a 4-inch LCD screen, and offers 5 colors, including blue, green, yellow, white, and pink. The first model with a variety of bright and bright colors was also the first affordable phone launched by the official. At that time, the 16GB model was priced at $99 (about 777 Hong Kong dollars), and the official chose to discontinue its production in 2015.

The third-generation iPad mini (Wi-Fi and TD-LTE versions) is also included in the list of “obsolete products” along with the iPhone 5c. The iPad mini 3 was released in October 2014 and added Touch ID fingerprint recognition. It has a 7.9-inch screen, a 5-megapixel iSight camera, and supports 1080P HD video recording.

