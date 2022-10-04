Apple’s Apple Music music streaming service was launched in 2015. After 7 years of polishing and development, the current global market share is second only to Spotify and is the second largest in the world. It is a service that is growing rapidly. Apple also announced today (4th) that the number of songs in the Apple Music streaming music library has reached 100 million, more than the collections of other music streaming platforms.

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

Rachel Newman, global editorial director of Apple Music, said that since the invention of iTunes and the debut of the original iPod, the iPod could hold 1,000 songs, which was a lot at the time; 100,000,000 songs was 100,000 times that, by any standard. By measure, this is an astonishing growth.

In the 1960s, Apple said, only 5,000 new albums were released each year. Around the world today, in 167 countries and territories using Apple Music, artists of any genre can create, record and distribute songs globally. Every day, more than 20,000 singers and songwriters contribute new songs to Apple Music, enriching the catalog of songs every day. 100 million songs proves that this is a more liberal and democratic space, where anyone, including a rookie artist who writes in the bedroom, has a chance to create the next hit.

For comparison, Spotify, the world‘s largest music streaming platform, currently has a total of 82 million songs, although it is less than Apple Music, but according to Midia Research statistics, Spotify’s global market share in streaming music is 31%, while Apple Music is 15%. %, Spotify’s reign as king of streaming music may continue to stand.