The Apple AR/VR headset, which has been rumored for a long time, has one more specification out today. According to the information quoted by The Information, Apple’s mixed reality device will have a pupil scanning function for account login, payment authentication and other functions, which is convenient for users to start the app directly, and even supports multi-user use. Apple declined to respond to relevant reports, but they were accused of acquiring SensoMotorics, which developed eye-tracking technology, in 2017, and industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also mentioned that Primax, which has a pupil detection solution, will become an Apple supplier in 2021. one.

Recently, Meta, which focuses on the metaverse, just launched their high-end VR headset Quest Pro. The Information also obtained some information about hardware specifications, saying that Apple’s AR / VR headset will have more 14 cameras for detection. , you can do whole body motion tracking, not just the legs that Meta emphasizes. In addition, it is said that Apple will combine materials such as aluminum, fiber and glass to create their helmets, and the weight will also be a little lighter than the Quest Pro’s 726g, but the specific figures are not shared.

Past rumors have suggested that Apple will use its own chip (M2) and a very high-resolution screen on the same level as the Mac computer, while using a relatively low refresh rate enough to provide a natural viewing experience to reduce power consumption. It is said that the Apple AR/VR headset, which will be unveiled in 2023, will be priced as high as $3,000, so even if the specifications are stronger than the Meta Quest Pro, it may limit consumers’ desire to choose to invest in Apple’s mixed reality ecosystem.