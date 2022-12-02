Home Technology Apple’s “Assistive Use” function helps people with disabilities to make daily life more convenient | Large community platform | Digital
As the International Day of the Disabled is coming on December 3, Apple earlier used a special tribute video to show how the accessibility features it created can achieve assisting effects in the daily life of people with disabilities, and at the same time help them play a greater role creativity.

Apple has been committed to improving the accessibility design of iPhone, iPad and Mac in the past, so that people with disabilities can easily use its products, and will not limit their rights to use products due to obstacles and defects, and even make life easier with Apple products more convenient.

For example, through the visual assistance function, the iPhone can read the description narration, or use the magnifying glass to assist inspection, and even be used to identify whether there is a door in front, and with the image recognition description function, the visually impaired users can use the iPhone as their own. “Eye”.

and includes touch accessibility features on the iPhone,voiceControl, and by tracking head movements and facial expressions, it replaces the cursor control mode on the Mac. As for the voice recognition function of the iPhone and the vibration notification function of the Apple Watch, it can also be used as the “ear” of the hearing-impaired user.

Other auxiliary functions include the ability to read the selected range of text content on the iPad, and even assist in operating mobile phone functions through Siri, or usevoice controlHow to operate the camera shutter on iPhone, Apple Watch, etc.

As for the video released this time, Apple uses the assistive functions of Apple products to reduce obstacles in life through 7 different people with disabilities in the course of a day.

The song “I am the Greatest” in the film interprets the lyrics, and it comes fromU.S.The speech of the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, and his classic quotes as the main axis of singing, the soundtrack is performed by the all-female Australian local music group Marliya Choir, produced by Spinifex Gum, and jazz trained by the Juilliard School of Music Pianist Matthew Whitaker improvised, with additional production by self-proclaimed “handicapped disco innovator” Cola Boyy (real name Matthew Urango).

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “

