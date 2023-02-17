Text: Tony

The iPhone opened up Apple’s golden decade, accounting for more than half of Apple’s revenue. Until now, the iPhone is still the most popular smartphone, and it has also changed everyone’s living habits. However, Apple’s virtual reality device, which is said to be able to replace the iPhone, finally came out on the announcement date. Will everyone change from playing with a smartphone to living with a virtual reality device in a few years’ time?

Apple’s virtual reality device has not released many specifications for the time being, and the rumored price has reached US$3,000, which is equivalent to HK$23,547. For the time being, we only know that it will run the XrOS operating system, how to use, how to operate, how to apply, and what content is still a mystery.

It is now rumored that Apple will announce this revolutionary product at the WWCD Developers Conference in June this year. I personally think that it is in line with Apple’s usual practice to announce to developers first, and then allow developers to create applications and content for Apple’s virtual reality devices. On the other hand, if Apple’s product is not successful, similar products launched by other brands will not be successful, and eventually it will slowly become a minority product.

Source: Bloomberg