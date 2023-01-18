Surprisingly, Apple has announced the second generation of the HomePod smart speaker, which will be available globally and for the first time also in Italy. “Leveraging our audio expertise and innovations, the new HomePod delivers rich, deep bass, natural mids, and clear, crystal-clear highs,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Due to the popularity of the HomePod mini, we have seen growing interest in the even more powerful acoustic performance possible in a larger HomePod.”

The design

Covered with a seamless, acoustically transparent mesh fabric and a backlit touch surface that glows to the edges, the new HomePod fits into any space. It comes in Midnight White, a blue-black made with 100% recycled mesh fabric, and includes a color-matched braided power cord.

Scenarios The 2023 of technology: smartphones, TVs, appliances and gadgets that we will use (or not) by Bruno Ruffilli

30 December 2022



Acoustic power

The Apple speaker features a custom-designed high-excursion woofer with a 20mm voice coil, a microphone with built-in bass equalizer, and five tweeter arrays with beamforming around the base. The S7 chip works in concert with software and system sensing technology to deliver even more advanced computational audio that harnesses the full potential of the audio system. Thanks to room sensing technology, HomePod recognizes acoustic reflections from nearby surfaces to determine if it is placed against a wall or not, in order to adapt the sound in real time. Directional control of the tweeters separates and routes direct and ambient sound, allowing listeners to immerse themselves in crystal clear vocals and rich instrumentation.

Using two or more HomePods or HomePod mini allows you to take advantage of a number of powerful features. Using multiroom audio with AirPlay, the user can simply say “Hey Siri” or press and hold the top of the HomePod to play the same song on multiple HomePods, play different songs on each, or even use them as an intercom to broadcast messages in the other rooms. You can even create a stereo pairing with two HomePods in the same space, creating a wider, more immersive sound stage than traditional stereo speakers.





The Apple ecosystem

Taking advantage of Ultra Wideband technology, the user can transfer whatever is playing on the iPhone, such as his favorite song, a podcast or even a call, directly to a HomePod. To easily control what’s playing or get personalized recommendations for songs and podcasts, just bring an iPhone close to HomePod and the recommendations will appear automatically. HomePod can also recognize up to six voices, so everyone in the house can listen to their personal playlists, ask for reminders and set calendar events.

HomePod pairs easily with Apple TV 4K to create a home theater system, and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) support on Apple TV 4K lets you set HomePod as an audio player for all devices connected to your TV. Plus, with Siri on HomePod, you can control what’s playing on Apple TV without lifting a finger. The Find My app locates Apple devices, such as an iPhone, by playing a sound on the lost device. With Siri, you can also ask where the loved ones who have decided to share their location via the app are.





Home automation

With Sound Recognition, HomePod can identify smoke and carbon monoxide detector alarms and notify you when they go off. The integrated temperature and humidity sensor is able to analyze the internal environments, so it is possible to create automations that lower the shutters or automatically activate the fan when a certain temperature is reached in the room.

By activating Siri, the user can control a single device, create scenes to operate multiple home automation accessories simultaneously or set up automations using only voice commands, for example by asking “Hey Siri, raise the blinds every day at dawn”.

All home automation communications, including recordings captured with HomeKit’s secure video feature, are always end-to-end encrypted, so they can’t be read by Apple, the company emphasizes. When the user uses Siri, by default the audio of the requests is not archived.

Gadget Matter 1.0, the smart home standard that brings together Google, Amazon and Apple by Dario D’Elia

06 October 2022



Matter

Launched last fall, the Matter standard allows home automation products to work in different ecosystems while maintaining the highest levels of security. Apple, along with other industry leaders, is part of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, which advances the Matter standard. HomePod connects to Matter-compatible accessories and allows you to control them, acting as an essential home hub, giving you access even when you’re not at home.

Prices and availability

The new HomePod is available to order for €349 (VAT included) starting today, with availability starting Friday 3 February.