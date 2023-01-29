Home Technology Apple’s hybrid visual head-mounted device will be able to write App content with Siri voice control | 3C Home Appliance Crazy | Digital
Technology

by admin
The Information website has obtained news that Apple will add a non-coding tool to the hybrid vision headset that Apple will launch next, allowing users toSiribyvoice controlThe operation method is to create App content.

It is said that the technology behind this tool comes from Fabric Software, a Canadian start-up company acquired by Apple in 2017. Through its Fabric Engine technology, various environments and object content can be automatically generated, similar to that used in “No Man’s Sky” (No Man’s Sky) The automatically randomly generated open universe form in the game allows users to easily create App content through Siri voice control without coding.

On the other hand, Apple also seems to be preparing to allow users to directly use the built-in camera equipment in the head-mounted device to directly take pictures of the objects in front of them, and then create digital object content in the virtual visual environment, so as to integrate more real-life objects. Take it to the virtual visual environment for “use”.

By providing such tools, it is clear that Apple hopes to allow users to interact more with virtual vision, and at the same time actively create more content, so as to make hybrid vision applications more popular, not just by developers unilaterally. Provide content.

According to previous rumors, Apple will announce its hybrid vision head-mounted device at this spring conference as soon as possible, and will announce more development and application-related tool news at WWDC 2023 this year. After the autumn, or choose to publish in 2024.

On the other hand, related news pointed out that in addition to creating a high-priced mixed reality headset for commercial needs, Apple also apparently created a relatively low-cost version for the needs of the consumer market.

