Apple’s iOS 17 Revamps Phone App Interface: Hang Up Button Relocated to Lower Right Corner

Apple’s upcoming iOS 17 is set to bring major changes to the iPhone phone app, including a relocated hang-up button. According to Zhitong Finance APP, the update will introduce features such as real-time voicemail transcription, contact posters with photos, and a revamped user interface with bold fonts. However, one adjustment that longtime iPhone users will need to get used to is the move of the “end call” button to the lower right corner of the screen.

While the intention behind this change may be to make key buttons more accessible at the bottom of the phone, where it is more ergonomic, some users may find themselves accidentally pressing the original button out of habit. Social media has already seen some netizens expressing their need for time to adjust to the new button position.

The iOS 17 beta version showcases the new calling screen design, which illustrates the relocated hang-up button. This is not the first time Apple has made interface changes that disrupt users’ long-held habits. In the beta version of iOS 15, released in 2021, Apple modified the Safari browser’s interface by relocating the URL bar to the bottom. However, upon the official release, Apple made adjustments to the design, undoing some changes and providing users with the option to reposition the URL bar back to the top of the page.

As Apple continues to innovate and improve its software, it is expected that users will eventually adapt to these adjustments. The iOS 17 update, with its enhanced phone app and revised button placement, aims to provide a more seamless and user-friendly experience for iPhone users.