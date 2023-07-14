Apple’s iPhone 15: New Colors and Improved Features Revealed

Apple to Launch iPhone 15 with Exciting New Colors

Apple is set to release its highly anticipated iPhone 15 in September of this year. The tech giant has not only incorporated significant improvements into these new smartphones, but it also promises to surprise users with a stunning range of colors. So what can we expect?

In comparison to the previous iPhone 14 lineup, which saw the introduction of several new colors, Apple categorized the models into Pro and non-Pro versions. Upon release, the announced colors were as follows:

– iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: purple, blue, midnight (black), product red (red), and stellar white.

– iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: gold (gold), silver (silver), deep purple, and space black.

However, the standard and Plus versions received a new color addition in March: yellow. This wasn’t the first time Apple introduced a new color for the iPhone, as it had previously included “alpine green” for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in 2021.

In regards to the iPhone 15, although Apple has not confirmed anything, it is speculated that the Pro versions will feature a blue model. According to MacRumors, the blue hue will have a brushed finish and will be made from a new titanium material, deviating from the stainless steel used in previous models. This blue shade is similar to the one used for the iPhone 12 Pro range but appears darker and contains more gray to complement the titanium finish.

There have also been rumors of a “deep red” color for the Pro versions, featuring a titanium casing. However, this has not been confirmed. Insider Unknownz21 claims to have not seen this color during the development of the new iPhone, suggesting that it may not be released to the public.

According to the latest reports, the alleged colors of the iPhone 15 would be as follows:

– iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: bright pink, bright blue, and green.

– iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (Ultra): Titanium Blue, Silver, Space Black, and Titanium Grey.

For more information and updates on the upcoming iPhone series, stay tuned.

