Apple’s M2 Ultra claims to be the most powerful chip, but its running points are not as good as AMD and Intel’s mainstream CPUs

Apple recently announced the M2 Ultra chip, which it claims is Apple’s largest and most powerful chip. The M2 Ultra is also currently being benchmarked and compared against chips from AMD, Intel, and Vita to confirm whether the performance is as powerful as claimed.



According to Apple’s official website, the M2 Ultra is fully loaded with 134 billion transistors, and the unified memory architecture supports a breakthrough 192GB capacity, which is 50% more than the M1 Ultra, and has a memory bandwidth of 800GB per second, twice that of the M2 Max. The M2 Ultra features a more powerful CPU that is 20% faster than the M1 Ultra, a larger GPU that is up to 30% faster, and a Neural Engine that is up to 40% faster.

Foreign media Wccftech reported that from Geekbench 6 and Geekbench 5, the Apple M2 Ultra successfully scored 2,809 points in the single-core test and 21,531 points in the multi-core test. In the single-core test, the Intel Core i9-13900KS scored 3,083 points, and the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X scored 2,875 points; in the multi-core test, the above two models scored 21,665 and 19,342 points respectively.

Although Apple claims that M2 Ultra is “the most powerful chip ever built for personal computers in the world“, the score is actually not faster than mainstream CPUs from Intel and AMD.

If M2 Ultra chips are compared with AMD Threadripper and Intel Xeon W chips, the multi-core test of the first two chips also crushes M2 Ultra, but the single-core test is M2 Ultra’s lead.

Wccftech means that in OpenCL, the M2 Ultra ends up being 50% slower than the Vida RTX 4080, which isn’t even a flagship GPU. Another OpenCL API, the Apple M2 Ultra was only close to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in the final test.

Wccftech believes that the test proves that it is best to be cautious about the numbers and performance claims of Apple or other companies. On the whole, Intel, Huida and AMD products still provide powerful CPU and GPU performance for professional users.

(First image source: Apple)

