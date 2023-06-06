Home » Apple’s mixed reality headset is causing huge hype
Technology

Apple’s mixed reality headset is causing huge hype

by admin
Apple’s mixed reality headset is causing huge hype

Apple ventures into new realms. With the Apple Vision Pro, the company has presented its own mixed reality headset for the first time. In this article you can find out what the glasses can do and why they are so popular in general.

Image: Apple

The manufacturer himself describes the Apple Vision Pro as a “revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly connects digital content with the physical world“. What is meant by this is the display of a three-dimensional user interface that is embedded in the real world when the glasses are worn. This can be simple entertainment applications such as “Apple TV” or practical tools for everyday office life. With visionOS, a new operating system was specially created for the use of the glasses.

The two high-resolution displays of the Apple Vision Pro should be able to display a total of 23 million individual pixels. For comparison: a Meta Quest 2 has a little more than 7 million pixels. Among other things, this extremely sharp display should enable wearers to enter a kind of digital cinema with a screen that feels 30 meters wide. Meanwhile, a 3D audio system should provide the right sound.

At the push of a button, the environment can be transformed into impressive landscapes or other backgrounds. With the help of a digital crown, the transparency can be changed at any time. So you can decide for yourself how much you want to immerse yourself in virtual reality. As soon as a person approaches, it automatically switches back to the real environment. The eyes of the wearer are projected through the glasses to outsiders.

See also  MSI Summit/ Prestige Business Laptop Offer in April Buy a Laptop Free Bluetooth Mouse, Wool Felt Mouse Pad!! - HKEPC Hardware

Incidentally, everything else is controlled via hand movements, looks or voice inputs. There are no additional controllers, as known from other VR headsets. However, classic gaming controllers should be supported as well as the use of Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad.

Of course, the Vision Pro integrates perfectly into Apple’s other ecosystem. For example, content from a Mac can be transferred to the glasses in 4K. This was demonstrated using the video editing software Final Cut Pro. For video calls, your own face can be transformed into a 3D model so that the person you are talking to can also see you. Apple Vision Pro users can also do things together, like watch a movie, browse photos, or collaborate on a presentation.

The modular system of the glasses should enable a perfect fit for a wide range of people. The light seal is made of a soft fabric and is available in multiple shapes and sizes. It is bendable to fit users’ faces. Flexible straps ensure sound output stays close to the ears. The headband is made of one piece in three dimensions and is available in several sizes. It’s soft, breathable and stretchy. The band is secured with a simple mechanism, which should make it easy to change to a different size or style.

However, this concentrated amount of technology and innovations has its price. When the Apple Vision Pro launches next spring, it’s expected to start at $3,499. So the glasses should only be interesting for real enthusiasts for the time being. Experience has shown that it is only a matter of time before the technology has arrived on the inexpensive mass market. And then the Apple Vision Pro could have an effect similar to the launch of the first iPhone.

See also  Why does Twitter show us tweets from profiles we don't follow?

What: Apple

You may also like

Carolina Milanesi: “With Vision Pro Apple could succeed...

Returning to Jumanji this November: The jungles of...

Greentech Events: NATURANCE 14-15 Juni 2023 Webfestival

Here is the scam that drains postal accounts:...

Artificial Intelligence: More than just chatbots

Safari gets major privacy improvements and supports adding...

Hallelujah, sister rain – La Stampa

VR headset from Apple: everything we know about...

AI that can be used on the iPhone...

Field report: Durability of lithium-ions against LiFePO4 in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy