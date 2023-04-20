Apple’s new iMac patent, with a projector on the back of the machine, turning both left and right sides into screens- Qooah

Word is that Apple’s “Sidecar” feature can turn an iPad into a second screen for a Mac device. The latest iMac patent shows that in order to further expand the user’s screen, Apple plans to install the projector on the left and right sides of the back of the iMac.

According to the list released recently by the United States Trademark and Patent Office (USPTO), Apple has successfully applied for an iMac technology patent titled “Electronic Device Housing Structure and Integrated Input and Output Devices”.

Let’s show the patented design sketches. Apple intends to install the projector on the left and right sides of the back of the iMac to project the screen area. Described in the patent: “The electronic device can be equipped with a projection display to expand the visual output area for the user.”

Some people in the industry interpreted Apple’s successful application for an iMac technology patent. Although it cannot be speculated that Apple will get involved in the projection field, it can be seen that it is optimistic about projection, which is preparation in advance.