Apple’s new TV commercial to promote the large-screen iPhone 15 Plus humorously emphasizes this feature | ePrice Price Comparison King

New iPhone 15 Plus TV Commercial Showcases Long Battery Life

Since September, all eyes have been on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, Apple has now taken a new approach to promote the iPhone 15 Plus, featuring a 6.7-inch large screen, dynamic island, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The company has released a specially produced TV commercial for the iPhone 15 Plus, titled “Miss You”.

The commercial presents the iPhone 15 Plus’ long battery life in a humorous way. The ad depicts a power plug with a sad face, longing for the iPhone 15 Plus. The short video ends with the slogan “Loooooong battery life. iPhone 15 Plus”. The commercial has started airing on US TV channels and is also available on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

In the video description on YouTube, Apple highlighted the key features of the iPhone 15 Plus, including the large screen, long battery life, dynamic island, new 48-megapixel main camera, 2x telephoto lens, next-generation portrait shooting, IP68 waterproofing, USB-C port, durable tinted glass, and aluminum design body.

The new TV commercial aims to showcase the iPhone 15 Plus as a powerful and feature-rich device, with a focus on its long-lasting battery life. This advertising approach is expected to draw attention to the iPhone 15 Plus and attract potential buyers.

Source: phonearena

