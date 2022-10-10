Home Technology Apple’s next-generation SE model looks like the iPhone XR?It is rumored that the 6.1-inch screen has bangs | 3C appliances are crazy | digital
Apple's next-generation SE model looks like the iPhone XR?It is rumored that the 6.1-inch screen has bangs

Apple’s next-generation SE model looks like the iPhone XR?It is rumored that the 6.1-inch screen has bangs | 3C appliances are crazy | digital

Apple’s next-generation affordable iPhone SE is expected to become more like the current iPhone model. Analysts said the new iPhone SE will be equipped with a 6.1-inch LCD screen and appear “bangs”.

The AppleInsider website reported that Apple’s current iPhone SE on the market is the third generation, and its upgrades are mainly internal upgrades, but the fourth generation may have more upgrades. According to a report on the next-generation iPhone SE, Apple could apparently make more improvements to the new model.

In an interview with MacRumors, Ross Young, an analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), recently predicted that the next-generation iPhone SE will use a 6.1-inch display with a “notch” at the top of the screen. In addition, Apple may also add Dynamic Island to SE models in 2024.

Converting to a full screen requires the removal of the Home button that the iPhone SE series will continue to use for a long time, but the inclusion of bangs at the top does not necessarily mean that the transition to Face ID will be adopted. There is talk of moving to a Touch ID system on the side, like the iPad Air.

Ross Young’s claims apparently dovetail with early claims about the next-generation iPhone SE in other markets.

Tianfeng International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in December that large-size screens will arrive in 2023. In August of this year, some people speculated that Apple might make the iPhone SE a design similar to the iPhone XR, that is, with a large LCD screen and bangs, because Apple tends to re-use the old popular smartphone design as the design of the iPhone SE refer to.

See also  Antitrust: Tar cancels maximum fine to Apple and Amazon

Apple’s next-generation SE model looks like the iPhone XR?6.1-inch screen with bangs

Apple’s next-generation affordable iPhone SE is expected to become more like the current iPhone model. Analysts say the next-generation iPhone SE will be equipped with 6. . . .

