Apple’s Ongoing Trademark Battles: From ‘Pine Apple’ to Stage Name Infringement

Apple Faces Controversy Over “PINE APPLE” Trademark Registrations

Apple, known for its iconic apple logo, is making headlines once again as it applies for multiple trademark registrations related to “PINE APPLE.” Chinese media recently reported that the tech giant has filed trademark applications in various international categories such as scientific instruments, advertising sales, and building maintenance. Currently, these trademarks are marked as pending applications.

This is not the first time Apple has entered the fruit-related trademark battle. Back in 2017, the company applied for a fruit trademark in Switzerland and has been involved in a legal dispute with the Swiss “Fruit Union Suisse” over trademark infringement for the past six years. As a result, the century-old fruit chamber was compelled to change its logo. The chamber’s representative expressed helplessness, stating that the apple’s shape is common and shouldn’t be monopolized by a single organization.

In recent news, Apple’s “PINE APPLE” trademark registration has brought attention to the numerous trademark objections the company has raised over the years. Some media outlets delved into Apple’s history of trademark battles and discovered that they have filed 215 trademark opposition applications from 2019 to 2021. Comparatively, Meta, another tech giant, has only made 136 objections during the same period. As a result, 37 companies withdrew their trademark applications, accounting for 17% of the total. Surprisingly, more than half of the organizations did not respond to Apple’s trademark objections.

One of the trademark objections that caused controversy involves American female artist Franki Pineapple. Apple claimed that the singer-songwriter’s stage name, Pineapple, contained the word “apple” and took the matter to court. Despite winning the case, Franki Pineapple had to bear the burden of litigation costs, amounting to $10,000. Additionally, Apple publicly labeled her stage name as not her real name.

The ongoing trademark battles shed light on the challenges faced by organizations and individuals when it comes to protecting their brand identities. With the prevalence of fruit-related trademarks and the wide usage of apple imagery, the lines between protection and monopolization become blurred. As the legal proceedings continue, it remains to be seen how Apple’s trademark registrations will shape the future of brand logos and naming rights.

Source: gizmochina

