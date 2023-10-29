Apple’s Press Conference: Special Gift Boxes and Spatial Audio Announcement

Apple to Hold Press Conference, Sends Gift Boxes with AirPods Max and Snacks to Internet Celebrities

Apple has announced that it will be holding a press conference on October 31 at 8 a.m. The tech giant has recently been generating excitement by sending out special gift boxes to some Internet celebrities. Inside the gift box, recipients found a pair of AirPods Max headphones along with some “sweet and scary” snacks and drinks, perfect for enjoying during the press conference.

What caught the attention of many was the invitation included in the gift box, which revealed that Apple will be providing a “Spatial Audio” option for this conference. However, there is a catch – due to web compatibility issues, only the live broadcast on the official website will support spatial audio related functions. This may explain why Apple included a pair of AirPods Max in the gift box, allowing recipients to fully experience the immersive audio during the event.

The concept of “Spatial Audio” is Apple’s take on a virtual sound field system. It enhances the algorithm based on Dolby Atmos and combines it with a gyroscope to improve the sound direction control when moving the head. This results in a larger audio sound field and a stronger sense of space, allowing users to experience a wider range of audio details.

For those interested in experiencing spatial audio, Apple provides a list of devices that officially support this feature. They include AirPods Pro (1st or 2nd generation), AirPods Max, AirPods (3rd generation), Beats Fit Pro or Beats Studio Pro headphones, iPhone 7 and later, iPhone 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) and later models, 11 3-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air (3rd generation) and later, iPad (6th generation) and later, iPad mini (5th generation) and later, Mac computers with Apple M processors, and Apple TV with tvOS 15 or later.

With the press conference just a few days away, Apple fans and tech enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of new products or updates. As always, Apple strives to bring innovative and immersive experiences to its users, and the inclusion of AirPods Max in the gift boxes further fuels excitement for what’s to come.

