Apple’s Rumored Low-Priced Version of Vision Pro to Streamline Design and Reduce Costs

Apple to Release Low-Priced Version of Vision Pro, According to Bloomberg News

In a recent Power On column, Bloomberg News reporter Mark Gurman revealed that Apple is set to unveil a low-priced version of its highly anticipated Vision Pro. The new version will feature a streamlined design, including the removal of external photography lenses and the incorporation of the EyeSight function, which displays the wearer’s eye expression through the outer screen. These changes will ultimately reduce the construction costs of the device.

While the Vision Pro is expected to hit the market early next year with a hefty price tag of $3,499, the low-priced version is rumored to fall between the range of $1,500 and $2,500, making it more accessible to a wider range of consumers. Although still pricier than most virtual vision headsets currently on the market, the reduced cost will undoubtedly make it more “friendly” to potential buyers.

Gurman further explained that Apple plans to cut manufacturing costs by streamlining the EyeSight function and reducing the number of external camera lenses. The low-priced version will also feature a processor of the same level as the iPhone models and a relatively low-resolution display screen design. These modifications will significantly decrease the price of the device, appealing to different user groups.

Initially, Gurman predicted that the low-priced version, possibly named “Vision One,” would enter the market by the end of 2025. However, market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple’s actual shipments of Vision Pro might fall short of expectations, estimating them to be between 400,000 and 600,000 units. Kuo also stated that the previously rumored low-priced version of Vision Pro has been canceled by Apple.

Meanwhile, competition in the virtual vision headset market is intensifying. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, reportedly plans to collaborate with LG to create a rival headset to compete with Apple’s Vision Pro. However, it remains unclear whether this new offering will replace Meta’s existing Quest Pro or cater to a different market segment.

As the release date edges closer, consumers eagerly await the unveiling of Apple’s low-priced version of Vision Pro. With its streamlined design and reduced price, it is expected to make waves in the virtual vision headset industry, offering an enticing option to individuals looking to experience cutting-edge technology without breaking the bank.

