Apple’s strongest M2 Ultra, Geekbench 6 Metal running points comparable to RTX 4080

According to past practice, Apple will carry out a series of product updates after bringing in a new computer-side processor. Powerful Ultra version. Following the exposure of the Geekbench 5 CPU benchmarks, the first performance test results of Apple’s new M2 Ultra processor have been published on the Geekbench 6 website, allowing us to more directly understand the processor’s CPU performance improvements. It will be available on the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro computers that will be released next week. It shows that its graphics processing power is only 10% slower than NVIDIA’s RTX 4080 graphics card. The RTX 4080 is NVIDIA’s second fastest PC graphics card, behind the RTX 4090.

@VadimYuryev RTXt 4080 has 48 Tflops and gets 245808 in GB 6. M2 Ultra has 27 Tflops and gets around 220000. Pretty impressive. — James Atkinson (@jimmyjamesuk123) June 10, 2023

According to reports, this M2 UItra processor is the same as the previous M1 series. This M2 UItra is based on the merger of two M2 Max processors released earlier this year, and is by far the most powerful Apple Silicon processor. Performance tests show that the single-core and multi-core scores of the Mac Studio computer with the M2 Ultra processor are as high as approximately 2800 and 21700, respectively. These scores demonstrate that the M2 Ultra processor delivers a 20 percent increase in CPU performance and a 30 percent increase in GPU performance over the M1 Ultra processor, continuing Apple’s tradition of dramatically improving performance with each new generation of processors. These scores also confirm that the overall CPU performance of the new Mac Pro should be twice as fast as the fastest Intel-based Mac Pro with a 28-core Xeon W processor.

According to relevant media, Apple did not change the manufacturing process between M1 Ultra and M2 Ultra, and still used TSMC’s 5nm process, but still achieved a good improvement in multi-core performance.

From the test of graphics processing capability, the M2 Ultra in the test has 128GB RAM and 24-core CPU specifications, with 76 GPU cores. In the Metal test of Geekbench 6, the M2 Ultra processor scored 220,674 points, while the M1 Ultra processed The processor (64 graphics cores) scored 150,407 points, which shows that the M2 Ultra processor has a significant improvement in graphics processing, which is a 46% improvement over the M1 Ultra. The RTX 4080 graphics card scored 245,808 points in the same test, only 10% higher than the M2 Ultra processor, which means that Apple’s self-developed processor is already comparable to PC-level graphics cards.

At present, two computers equipped with the new M2 Ultra processor are already on sale, and those who are interested can stay tuned. At the same time, we also look forward to what Apple can bring us when it launches the next-generation M3 series processor later this year or early 2024. Come more surprises.