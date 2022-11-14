Apple released the new Mac Pro at WWDC in 2013. It has a very compact design and is dubbed “the trash can” by many people. However, under its small body, it is equipped with an Intel Xeon processor, two AMD FirePro D300/ D500/D700 graphics card, with six Thunderbolt 2 ports, etc., the performance was quite powerful at the time, and it can be said to be a very classic product.



According to Wccftech reports, some netizens recently transformed a 2013 Mac Pro and successfully upgraded the processor to Intel Xeon E5-2697 v2, replacing the original 4-core processor. Its core code is Ivy Bridge EP, 12 cores and 24 threads, the base frequency is 2.7GHz, the turbo frequency is 3.5GHz, the L3 cache is 30MB, and the TDP is 130W. Due to the compact design of the “trash can”, it is not easy to upgrade by yourself. It takes a lot of energy and time, and there are not many users who are willing to do so.

After successfully installing the Xeon E5-2697 v2 processor, the netizen ran Geekbench 5 under the macOS Monterey operating system, scoring 797 points and 7792 points in the single-core and multi-core benchmark tests, respectively. For comparison, the multi-core benchmark scores of the MacBook Pro models equipped with the M1 and M2 were 7390 and 8743, respectively, and the former’s score was even lower than the upgraded “trash can”. As an old machine that has been released for nearly 10 years, the single-core performance is naturally far inferior to the existing products. The increase in IPC and frequency has opened a huge gap, but the multi-core performance is ok.



Unknowingly, the performance of processors has improved a lot in the past decade, and one of the top workstations of the year also lags behind the average mainstream product. For those users who are still using non-top-equipped “trash cans”, there is absolutely no need to consider continuing to upgrade. After all, the performance improvement is limited, and it is best to replace the device.

