Since the launch of MagSafe, Apple has not launched a new charging accessory for a long time. Recently, a group of photos of a charger that Apple has never exposed has surfaced on the Internet. The appearance is slightly similar to the MagSafe Duo Charger, but there is only one charging position. One said it was an unpublished charger from Apple, but another said it was an early wireless charging device developed by Apple, which was later abandoned for unknown reasons.

Apple product collector @TheBlueMister shared this unannounced (or abandoned) Apple accessory on Twitter.

In addition to showing off, @TheBlueMister shared some of the teardown and restoration work in a follow-up tweet. After connecting to the Mac device, this charging accessory is displayed as “Apple Magic Charger”.

The accessory features a rubberized white MagSafe charger inside a circular cube of anodized aluminum that can be pushed into a vertical position. It has a space gray finish, a white rubber base for mounting, and a built-in braided USB-C charging cable. It also appears to have similarities to the iPhone’s Lightning Dock.

The design is similar to the hinged Apple Watch charger on the MagSafe Duo and the now-discontinued Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock, which is the first time a MagSafe charger has appeared in a hinged form on an official Apple accessory.

