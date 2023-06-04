Apple’s under-screen Face ID patent exposure unknown when it will be applied to actual products

Although some Android phones have begun to use technologies such as off-screen fingerprint scanning and even off-screen selfie cameras, the iPhone has not been adopted for a long time. Recently, the U.S. Patent Office published a new patent from Apple, which is exactly related to the Face ID under the screen.



According to the published patent document, this design can have different sensors built under the screen, including Touch ID fingerprint scanning, sensors for detecting three-dimensional non-contact gestures, pressure sensors, various motion sensors and magnetic sensors, etc. That is, the entire Face ID can be placed under the screen to achieve a truly comprehensive screen effect.

The design uses a series of small transparent openings, and the screen can enable pixels on the top as needed. For example, when face recognition or shooting with the front lens, the upper pixels will remain closed so that it will not be affected. Of course, this is just a design patent. In fact, it will not be applied to products until the technology of downstream component manufacturers matures and the cost and output meet Apple’s requirements. It may not be surprising that it will still take several years. In terms of Android mobile phones, in fact, fewer and fewer mobile phones use such a design recently, which shows that the technology still has a lot of immaturity.

Source: Patently Apple

latest videos