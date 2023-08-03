Application in IT and technology: How to succeed

In order to be successful with an application as a career starter in the IT or technical sector, there are a few points to consider. Unlike in some other industries, applicants for most positions or roles must demonstrate more than just basic knowledge in the respective area kcan. But not only technical knowledge is required. Certain soft skills or personalPersonal qualities are required for a successful application.

A promising candidate must be fit, resilient and able to learn, and while this is true in almost every industry, it is essential in fast-moving areas such as IT or technology. In these sectors, what is standard today can be old hat tomorrow. Programs are developing at breakneck speed, so applicants should, above all, have certain personal qualities, such as a quick grasp and be open to new things. If these skills are missing, then the best training and expertise is useless.

The first step to a new job – a successful application

If, as an applicant, you have the necessary qualifications as well as a willingness to learn and openness to new developments, you have already taken an important first step and the first item on the list can be ticked off, so to speak. But then point two follows, and that is the application, which causes a lot of effort for many job seekers, even if they have been working for years and have applied several times.

But: without meaningful application documents, nothing works at first. It is therefore important to write a well-formulated cover letter and to supplement this with a professional CV with the corresponding certificates and references. The CV should reflect both hard and soft skills and give both aspects the appropriate space so that they can speak for themselves.

Every applicant, regardless of whether they are just starting their career or an experienced specialist, must note that application documents correspond to a certain pattern or standard that must be adhered to. Luckily, the internet offers plenty of templates for both cover letters and resumes. These meet the current guidelines and provide a generally recognized and accepted structure. In this way, they make work easier for job seekers, because they do not have to worry about formal requirements and can concentrate entirely on what is essential, namely the content.

The importance of education in the CV

Career starters should focus on their education in their CV, as they probably don’t have much to show for their professional experience. The training is therefore a central part of the career and accordingly belongs in its own section, which can be titled either “training” or “educational path”.

It is best to structure your resume in reverse chronological order. This means that the most recently completed training is listed first. If it is a study in the technical or IT field, then the focus or the title of the thesis should be specified. In this way, the potential employer can immediately get an idea of ​​whether the training is relevant or even has anything to do with the position to be filled in the broadest sense.

For example, as a candidate for a position as an engineer, the last relevant training will be a degree in engineering, while for a prospective software developer it can be a dual training. If there are other completed training courses, then these are mentioned as well as the school leaving certificate.

Professional or practical experience

As a career starter, the professional experience will naturally not be far away. However, there are also other practical experiences that count and therefore have their place on the CV. This can be internships and working student jobs as well as permanent positions before or during your studies. Above all, everything that could be relevant for a technical profession should be mentioned here. The job posting provides a good first indication of what is in demand and what should be mentioned in the CV or cover letter.

Speaking of a cover letter: This should not simply be a repetition of your CV in sentence form. Rather, applicants have the opportunity to explain why they are the right candidate for the job and what added value they bring to the company. According to the German Institute for Standardization, the 5008 standard applies and the space in the cover letter is limited to one DIN A4 page, so every sentence should be meaningful and to the point.

Depending on the specific position for which the application is to be tailored, different skills are required. A job in construction or automotive engineering, for example, requires some CAD skills, while computer skills in IT are much broader – and of course vary from job to job and role.

So there is no one general profile that applies to all job descriptions, neither in the technical nor in the IT area. The same principle applies to the application: every CV is different from the next and just as motivation and ambitions will differ from candidate to candidate. Every applicant should keep this in mind and take it to heart when writing their own CV and letter of motivation. In other words, an off-the-shelf application doesn’t go down well – experienced recruiters will recognize a generic resume immediately and will usually sort it out quickly. So it pays off to invest some time and tailor the application to the job in question.

