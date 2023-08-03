Approved Mobile Product per ESET Mobile Security Premium

ESET Mobile Security Premium is awarded the “Approved Mobile Product” certification by AV-Comparatives, an independent testing company specializing in the evaluation of antivirus and security software. Receiving this accolade for multiple consecutive years represents an additional he confirms of the company’s commitment to pursuing its mission and vision. It also certifies the performance and effectiveness of its solutions against the latest mobile phone threats.

Approved Mobile Product

AV-Comparatives’ mobile security report evaluated the security measures built into Android. Plus the advanced features provided by third-party security applications from 9 vendors. The analysis looked at protection from malware, battery consumption, functionality, app design and overall usability. ESET Mobile Security Premium has demonstrated outstanding performance in all areas. Providing state-of-the-art security features, with a 100% mobile protection rate and 0 false positives, earning the “Approved Mobile Product” award.

Protect yourself against harmful apps

With the increasing complexity of cyberattacks affecting mobile devices, ESET Mobile Security Premium offers users a solid protection against malicious apps. Then there are phishing URLs, fraudulent emails and other malicious links, smishing and other vulnerabilities. The solution combines a powerful anti-malware tool, real-time protection and cloud-assisted malware scanning to ensure the highest level of security for Android users.

Many functions available to the customer

In addition to advanced malware protection, ESET Mobile Security Premium includes state-of-the-art anti-theft features. They allow users to manage remotely a lost or stolen device. These features include tracking your location, capturing any images, and triggering actions in response to suspicious device activity. Payment protection is another security feature that ensures the protection of users’ sensitive financial data. Prevents malicious applications from reading or replacing the screen information of protected apps.

Matej Chomo, Product Manager di ESET Mobile Security in ESET

We are particularly proud of this important result achieved by our mobile security solution. The accolade is testament to our determination to deliver world-class security solutions that protect our customers’ mobile devices and personal data. Our constant commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction drives us. We will continue to improve our products to meet evolving threats and always ensure effective protection. With this recognition from AV-Comparatives, we aim to set new benchmarks for excellence in mobile security.

