Technology

by admin
April’s PlayStation Plus games seem like a good mix – Gamereactor

Sony decided to give us some good news two weeks ago when the company teamed up with Dead by Daylight developer Behavior Interactive to announce that Meet Your Maker will be one of the “free” games on PlayStation Plus Essential as it launches on April 4. launch, but that’s not the only exciting thing waiting for us on Tuesday.

The entire PS Plus Essential lineup for April has now been revealed, and joining Meet Your Maker are Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron. Two really good and fun games and one that previewed well, so think I’m happy. These will replace Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein, which you can still redeem for free as part of your subscription.

