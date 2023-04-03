Compared to conventional variants, a smart video doorbell (top list) offers numerous advantages. You can see visitors even before you open the door. And that doesn’t just work locally from the sofa, but also when you’re on the go. As soon as a smart video doorbell recognizes a visitor, it sends a message to the mobile phone. Thanks to the integrated intercom function, users can also discuss the delivery location with the courier from the office, for example, and thus avoid the hassle of picking it up at a post office. Some variants such as the Eufy Video Doorbell Dual (test report) even offer a second lens for package monitoring.

In addition, smart video doorbells monitor the house entrance and thus increase security, which in view of the increasing number of burglaries with an increase of 21 percent in the past year is certainly one of the reasons why video doorbells are among the most popular products in the security sector. Online retailer Galaxus was able to sell 250 percent more video doorbells in 2022 than a year earlier.

With the smart G4 video doorbell, Aqara offers a model that is particularly interesting for users who control their smart home with Apple Homekit (guide). The G4 is the first battery-powered video doorbell to support Homekit Secure Video. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa (adviser) and Google Assistant, so you can also control it by voice and output the video signal to a smart display (adviser). Our test report shows how well the smart video doorbell G4 from Aqara works in practice.

Scope of delivery and other functions



The Aqara Smart Video Doorbell G4 consists of two components: the video doorbell with camera and bell button and the separate loudspeaker (gong module) that reproduces the bell signal. The gong module offers a slot for a microSD card that stores recordings from the camera. In addition, the speaker, which is powered by the USB-C cable, acts as a repeater for the camera module.

The camera unit is powered by the six AA batteries (LR6, 1.5 volt, 2900 mAh) included in the scope of delivery or by an existing wired power supply. For the latter, the usual AC voltage between 12 and 24 volts for doorbells can be used, but also transformers with a DC voltage of 8 to 24 volts. According to Aqara, the batteries should provide power for up to four months with video recording and 35 activations. In the seven-day test operation with almost 30 video recordings, live streaming and hundreds of activations, the battery status still shows 80 percent. In battery operation, the G4 only records videos when motion is detected. With wired power supply, the video doorbell also supports persistent recording.

The G4 saves videos locally when the microSD card is inserted. Without a microSD card, the videos are stored for up to seven days in the free Aqara cloud. Homekit users can also select paid iCloud storage as a storage location. It is not yet possible to connect a Network Attached Storage (NAS). It should be available later after an update.

Installation and commissioning



Unfortunately, the supplied and multilingual manual, including German, is not very detailed. It only provides information about the pairing process. Only the English-language PDF provides more information about the device. To insert the batteries into the device, you have to loosen the screw behind a rubber cover on the right side of the camera body and pull the back cover down. If the camera is to be mounted on a wall running at a 90-degree angle to the door, we recommend using the supplied 20-degree rail so that the camera can capture what is happening in front of the door.

If you want to connect the video doorbell to the power supply of an existing doorbell wiring, you will have to break off part of the plastic cover on the back cover so that the cables can be routed into the housing and connected to the connectors provided. The problem with this: The G4 offers a horizontal field of view of over 160°, but the vertical field of view is relatively small, so that it no longer fully captures people connected to a doorbell wiring at a height of about 1 meter. The manual therefore also recommends 140 to 150 centimeters as the optimum installation height.

The back cover with a height of 14 cm and a width of 6.2 centimeters is almost completely covered with a self-adhesive film so that the G4 can be attached to a flat surface. However, if the walls around the house or apartment door are plastered, it is better to screw the G4 to the wall. In the test, the adhesive film did not hold the camera, which weighs 340 grams with the battery charged, on the wall for long.

The G4 is commissioned with the Aqara app, which has also been supporting German for a few months. However, some menu entries are poorly translated or are only available in English. The latter also applies to notifications (The doorbell is ringing, please check). Overall, setup is easy by scanning the QR code on the bottom of the speaker and takes just a few minutes. Even beginners shouldn’t have any problems starting it up, although the connection is limited to a 2.4 GHz wireless network.

App, camera and intercom function



The configuration of the camera is a bit more complex and hidden in numerous submenus. For example, users can choose the ringtone and its volume, adjust temperature and theft warnings, activate a lens correction and exclude certain parts of the field of view from the recording. The ones used by many other camera manufacturers privacy mask designated function calls Aqara Personal privacy area. Users can use it to block up to three areas that are blacked out in recorded videos and in the live stream.

The camera offers a maximum resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels (1080p), whereby users can also set the live stream in the app to 1280 × 720 pixels (720p) or 640 × 360 pixels (as Smooth referred to) can set. Depending on the selected resolution, a 5-second video occupies 117 KB (Smooth), 564 KB (720p) or 842 KB (1080p), whereby videos are saved in H.264 format at 20 fps. The G4 does not support the significantly more efficient codec H.265 aka HEVC. Thanks to integrated infrared LEDs, the camera also offers a night vision mode. Overall image quality is good, even at night when there is less light.

face recognition



As with the Aqara G3 (test report), face recognition is not tied to the cloud, but works locally on the device. To do this, you can either add a face manually using a photo or assign images defined as unknown by face recognition to a person. Unfortunately, the software does not ask whether an unrecognized face belongs to a specific person. You have to manually assign faces defined as unrecognized to the corresponding person. Then the recognition rate is almost 100 percent, so you can also use the face recognition function for automation.

Smart Home: Homekit, Alexa und Google Assistant



The camera can be taught directly in Homekit so that the Aqara app does not have to be used for this. However, Homekit does not open up all the functions of the camera. You have to do without the AI-based face recognition anchored in the hardware as well as individual ring tones. In addition, the integration of the G4 into Homekit Secure Video requires a paid iCloud subscription, which costs 1 euro for a camera with 50 GB of storage capacity. For three cameras and 200 GB, 3 euros are due per month. Any number of cameras can be integrated for EUR 10 per month.

The G4 also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. In addition, users can also output the live stream from the G4 to a smart display such as the Echo Show. However, this did not work reliably in the test, just like the output on an Apple TV. With the latter, only the sound of the camera was played, but not the picture. The output of the doorbell to a smart speaker, on the other hand, worked flawlessly in the test.

Preis



The Aqara Smart Video Doorbell G4 normally costs just under 130 euros. When it was introduced in mid-March, it was slightly cheaper at 120 euros.

Conclusion



With the smart video doorbell G4, Aqara offers an interesting product that, especially in combination with Homekit or an Aqara hub, offers options for integration into a smart home, including the use of the loudspeaker as a siren and for automations with which no other video -Doorbell can come up. But even without a smart home, the G4 knows how to convince: the flexibility of the power connection with battery operation and fixed cabling, as well as the possibility of being able to save videos without a paid cloud subscription, are on the plus side.