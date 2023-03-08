Home Technology “Aragami” series studio announces closure and new game development projects are terminated indefinitely- Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
Lince Works announced that it will stop the development of new projects indefinitely from April. In the past nine years, the team has been lucky to be able to do what they love and pour their heart and soul into creating immersive and entertaining games, but unfortunately it is the end of the journey coming.

The past few years have been a particularly difficult environment for the studio, with the company pivoting to developing new IP and new directions, and while good progress has been made, the economic environment has not been favorable and the team is heartbroken that all the work they’ve put in for the past year won’t be done. The team is forever grateful to the community and players around the world, whose loyalty and passion for the game has always been the driving force of the team, and thanks for the invaluable support over the years.

Aragami and Aragami 2 will remain playable and serviced on all platforms and storefronts, and will continue to offer online play. It is with heavy hearts that the team part ways and the members will continue to bring their talents and passion to the industry in the future. Lince Works will do its best to help them find the best place to continue their career.

Official announcement: https://linceworks.com/2023/03/07/farewell/

